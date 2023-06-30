RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re planning to travel during the 4th of July weekend, you’re not alone!

The travel service AAA expects a record-breaking number of travelers — more than 50 million Americans — who plan to travel for the Independence Day weekend.

“Honestly, I think people like just getting away and doing something different, getting out of the house, and travel is such an easy way to get that done,” said Jodi Ward of Raleigh.

While Ward plans to celebrate and stay local with her husband and son, she said it’s not surprising that so many have made plans or booked a trip.

For Charles Keller and his wife, it was perfect timing to plan a car trip to see family in Charlotte.

“For myself and my family, we have made it a point to travel more and enjoy life a little more ever since COVID,” Keller said. “It’s just a good time to relax, get with family and celebrate our country.”

With gas prices staying steady and lower compared to a year ago, AAA projects that a majority of people traveling — more than 85 percent — plan to drive to their destination compared to about 8 percent who plan to fly.

Sgt. Marcus Bethea with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that’s the reason they plan to increase their staffing and partner with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program during their “Booze It and Lose It” campaign this weekend.

“This is always a busy time of year for us, but it’s a welcomed busy time of year,” said Bethea. “We always plan and participate for a busy travel season and it seems like coming out of the pandemic, proportionately, every year we’re seeing an increase in those numbers because people are becoming more active.”

Bethea said in addition to looking for impaired drivers, troopers will also be watching for drivers who are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or stranded on the side of the road.

“Whether it be a flat tire or an overheated vehicle, once again, we encourage them to call us and we’ll go out and assist to the best that we can,” said Bethea.

The trooper said checking your car, making sure the oil is changed and checking your tires can help prevent car troubles.

If there is a situation where someone might be stranded, Bethea said it’s important to pull to the shoulder of the road, stay in your car, and call *47.

“During weekend holiday events, we definitely increase our staffing, we modify our scheduling to maximize the number of troopers on the roadways — that way it maximizes the service that we can provide,” Bethea said.

For drivers like Jackie Davis, she believes the best advice to give travelers is to make sure they give themselves enough time to get to their destination and reminds people to have patience.

“Be patient of people who aren’t thrilled about driving, and maybe take backroads because they’re prettier and you never know what you’ll see,” Davis said.