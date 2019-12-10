NC truck driver caught with $3 million hidden in barrels of raw meat

The $3 million in cash that was found hidden in the truck. WBTV photo

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a surprising discovery on December 7 when he pulled over a truck and found millions of dollars hidden inside.

The vehicle had been pulled over on I-85 near Shelby on Saturday after failing to maintain a lane and impeding the flow of traffic.

The driver had been traveling south along the roadway and was directed to move the truck to a safe location for further inspection.

Upon entering the vehicle, the deputy discovered $3 million in cash located in several barrels containing raw pork shoulders.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that they have reason to believe the money may have been headed to the Mexican border and was made through illegal drug sales throughout the region.

This remains an active investigation and the Department of Justice is now assisting in this matter.

