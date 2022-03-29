RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina truck driver who took a rest from driving won $2 million from a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket, officials said Monday.

Chadwick Denton, 44, of Henderson collected the big money Friday in Raleigh at N.C. Education Lottery Commission headquarters.

Denton was driving when he took a break and stopped at the Best Bet BP on Oine Road in Norlina in Warren County, a news release from the lottery commission said.

Denton, a married father, bought a $20 100X The Cash ticket at the store, which is about 2 miles off Interstate 95.

When he started scratching and saw the letters “mil” on his ticket, Denton realized he won the big money.

“I’ll be honest with you if the door had been open I probably would’ve fell out,” Denton told lottery officials. “That’s how hard it hit me.”

Denton said he wants to use the money to buy a new home for his wife and children.

“That’s like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing,” Denton said. “Even now, I’m still in shock.”

Denton decided to choose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and took home $851,755 after paying taxes, officials said.