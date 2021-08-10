NC twins have high levels of banned gasoline additive in their systems, doctor says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Four-year-old twins, Quinn and Reece, don’t look the same, don’t act the same, but they do share something in common.

An excessive level of the chemical Methyl tertiary-butyl ether in their systems.

MTBE is a gasoline additive that has been banned in North Carolina since 2008.

Lisa Simonsen first discovered the remnants of MTBE in her daughter Quinn, who suffers from autism, after Dr. Anne Hines ordered a variety of tests.

Hines was working to learn if Quinn’s autism was caused by something genetic, toxic, environmental, nutritional, or something else.

When Quinn’s urine test returned at almost twice the maximum of the test’s high end of MTBE, Simonsen got her other daughter Reece tested. Reece’s numbers were even higher.

Simonsen also had the presence of MTBE remnants in her system.

When the doctor received the results, she asked Simonsen what was going on in her neighborhood after dismissing Simonsen’s initial concern that the cause was her new home.

When Simonsen mentioned the Colonial Pipeline gas leak a mile from her home, Hines said she believed Colonial’s gas spill was the cause.

Colonial Pipeline said it is aware MTBE is banned and the monitoring wells from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s January 2021 site assessment shows the presence of MTBE almost 20 times over the state limit.

Although the leak was detected in August 2020, it is unclear when it began and it is unclear when and how Quinn and Reece were infected.

They were tested in October 2020.

Hines said toxic chemicals can be found in air, soil, and water and can cause liver damage, kidney damage, neurological damage that can predispose children to cancer.

Hines added that air monitoring is constantly changing from speed to concentration as well as other factors.

Simonsen said her job’s insurance doesn’t cover tests and treatments.

“I tried to have children for 10 years and had a son who passed away prematurely and so my girls, I’ve wanted them forever. They’ve just been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. So when I found out this news, it was scary because I wanted to do everything I could to make sure they’re safe and they’re healthy,” Simonsen said.

Simonsen hasn’t filed a lawsuit and isn’t placing blame – she just wants the state and Colonial Pipeline to investigate.

“Yes, it’s an environmental issue but it’s a health issue too – I don’t see many people addressing the health part of this.”

Colonial Pipeline provided this statement: