NC Uber driver charged after passenger ejected, killed in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An Uber driver has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle was killed in a crash in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Delta Lake Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers identified a female passenger who was killed in the crash. They say 40-year-old Konjit Yohannes Frangulis was ejected from the vehicle and was lying unresponsive on the roadway.

Frangulis was pronounced dead on scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was originally headed south on East W.T. Harris Boulevard when it crossed the median into the opposing lanes, ran off the road, struck a utility pole, rotated and crashed into two trees.

Police say Frangulis was unrestrained, while the driver was wearing his seat belt.

The driver has been identified as 57-year-old Geoffrey Adams, who is employed as an Uber driver. He was traveling with Frangulis as his fare. Police say no impairment is suspected.

Adams was charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Oberer at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

