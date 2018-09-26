NC Uber drivers could be owed $100 thanks to data breach settlement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday he reached a settlement agreement with ride-sharing company Uber after its one-year delay in reporting a data breach that affected its drivers.
A press release said that, as part of a nationwide settlement, Uber has agreed to pay $148 million to the states. North Carolina will receive $3,551,800.27. It will provide each Uber driver impacted in the state with a $100 payment.
Eligible drivers are those whose driver's license numbers were accessed during the 2016 data breach, the release said. Some of those drivers may not be driving for Uber anymore.
Uber has agreed to strengthen its corporate governance and data security practices to help prevent something similar from happening in the future, the release said.
Under the settlement, the release said Uber will be required to:
- Comply with North Carolina data breach and consumer protection law regarding protecting North Carolina residents’ personal information and notifying them in the event of a data breach concerning their personal information
- Take precautions to protect any user data Uber stores on third-party platforms outside of Uber
- Use strong password policies for its employees to gain access to the Uber network
- Develop and implement a strong overall data security policy for all data that Uber collects about its users, including assessing potential risks to the security of the data and implementing any additional security measures beyond what Uber is doing to protect the data
- Hire an outside qualified party to assess Uber’s data security efforts on a regular basis and draft a report with any recommended security improvements. Uber will implement any such security improvement recommendations
- Develop and implement a corporate integrity program to ensure that Uber employees can bring any ethics concerns they have about any other Uber employees to the company, and that it will be heard
