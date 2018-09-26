NC Uber drivers could be owed $100 thanks to data breach settlement

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday he reached a settlement agreement with ride-sharing company Uber after its one-year delay in reporting a data breach that affected its drivers.

A press release said that, as part of a nationwide settlement, Uber has agreed to pay $148 million to the states. North Carolina will receive $3,551,800.27. It will provide each Uber driver impacted in the state with a $100 payment.

Eligible drivers are those whose driver's license numbers were accessed during the 2016 data breach, the release said. Some of those drivers may not be driving for Uber anymore.

Uber has agreed to strengthen its corporate governance and data security practices to help prevent something similar from happening in the future, the release said.

Under the settlement, the release said Uber will be required to: