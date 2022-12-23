RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina gang member was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for distributing cocaine, according to Michael Easley, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, of Elizabeth City, is a validated member of the United Bloods Nation street gang. He was investigated by the Albemarle Drug Task Force after it was revealed that Banks was distributing controlled substances in northeastern North Carolina.

After receiving an anonymous tip, the task force conducted a series of undercover purchases of cocaine from Banks. Further investigation revealed that Banks distributed almost two kilograms — or four pounds — of cocaine in and around Elizabeth City from Oct. 2017 to April 2018, and again from Nov. 2019 through March 2020.

CBS 17’s sister station, WAVY, reported that Banks was arrested in 2020. From April 2018 to Nov. 19, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Banks was incarcerated for an unrelated conviction.

Banks was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison for distributing cocaine. He pled guilty to the charges on Sept. 19.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, State Bureau of Investigations, Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the Dare county Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.