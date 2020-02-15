NC university making Narcan available to students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s Student Health Services announced that ECU students will have access to the lifesaving medication naloxone, better known as Narcan.

Beginning Monday, Narcan, an opioid antagonist used for the complete or partial reversal of opioid overdose including respiratory depression, can be picked up at the Student Health Services (SHS) pharmacy on the main campus.

ECU joins more than a dozen other universities across the country with similar programs, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The ECU Collegiate Recovery Community has provided funding for all ECU police officers to carry Narcan while on duty since 2014.

Making resources like Narcan available can prevent overdoses from turning deadly.

ECU leaders say they haven’t seen an increase in opioid use on campus, but they believe having Narcan is important in case it’s needed.

Research shows that these kinds of measures work.

Jarmichael Harris is the program coordinator for alcohol and other drug staff counseling at ECU.

“Pitt County actually had over 100 opioid overdoses reversals in the last year actually so this is just our attempt to be in step with the larger community and provide access to a life-saving medication,” Harris said.

Dr. LaNika Wright, the director of student health services spoke about the issue.

“I want them to be able to freely come and receive Narcan in a judgment-free environment, knowing that at the end of the day, we want to save their life or the life of their friend.” Wright said.

For additional information about the distribution of Narcan or ECU’s Collegiate Recovery Community, contact Jarmichael Harris at 252-328-6661.

