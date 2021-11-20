NC university student leaders support removing frat after possible drink tampering, sex assault

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The East Carolina University Student Government Association on Wednesday passed a resolution to remove the fraternity from the school that’s been there for 100 years.

The resolution comes as police are investigating Theta Chi for a possible drink tampering that led to a sexual assault.

Per section 3 of AR 6-04, in the Survivors Support Resolution, “The Student Government Association of East Carolina University has the ultimate goal of seeing ECU have a safe community with a zero-tolerance attitude towards sexual assault, drink tampering, and related activities that would infringe on a student’s health, safety, and ability to succeed in their academic goals,” said President Chandler Ward, the SGA Student Body President.

“While the SGA Assembly understands the investigation is ongoing and student organizations have the right to Due Process, we strongly encourage Officials to make note of the organization’s repetitive conduct history.”

The organization planned to send the resolution to ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers.

