NC veteran gets note on windshield after parking in spot outside Lowe’s reserved for vets

CHARLOTTE, NC (WJZY) – At first, it was something she did for her family.

“I joined for my dad but stayed for myself. Every time reenlistment came up, there were no other options for me,” said Gina Danals.

Now, 18 years later, the U.S. Navy Chief has made a career out of serving.

“I joined right out of high school,” said Danals.

On her days off, when she has time to fix up her home, she often drives to Lowe’s in Monroe. There’s a spot near the front that’s set aside for veterans, just like her.

On Sunday, she said she was walking to her car.

“So when I got up there, I was like, no that’s a note. It was a quick read, and at first, I was like, huh?” said Danals.

Tucked on her windshield was a handwritten post-it note.

“Well maybe it says thank you for your service, I’m in a veteran’s spot! No, it says you shouldn’t be parking here,” she said.

Instead of “thank you,” the note had a slightly different message.

“It says, ‘it’s a veteran parking spot for a reason, for there [sic] service,” read Danals. “It’s underlined twice.”

She said, at first, she noticed the grammar issue.

“They spelled ‘there,’ T-H-E-R-E,” said Danals.

But then, the message started to sink in because the person who wrote the note had to be looking at her, not her car.

“If they would have judged it based on the car alone, there’s military on the car. So, they didn’t judge it by the car, they had to judge it by my appearance,” said Danals, pointing out her Navy license plate on the front and the Navy sticker on the back.

She said she posted the note on social media and immediately started hearing from others.

“A lot of my other military friends are like-what, what’s going on here? Surprisingly a lot of them wrote back with the same situation,” said Danals.

She said veterans aren’t all the same. Some are old, young, men and women, but they do have one thing in common. “The thing is, these are the people who we fight for, that’s why I’m not mad. You can get a little frustrated, but this is what we fight for,” she said. “They had that freedom to put that note on my car.”