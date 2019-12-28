NC veteran wins $100,000 in Christmas Day Powerball drawing

Money and Powerball tickets change hands at Pine Liquors in Fort Washington, Md., Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, for the upcoming Powerball drawing. With Powerball sales doubling previous records, the odds are growing that someone will win Saturdays $800 million jackpot, but if no one matches all the lottery numbers, next weeks drawing is expected to […]

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — The Christmas Day Powerball drawing delivered the best present ever to Floyd Cox of Dover, a Vietnam War veteran, when he won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Cox, a retired painter, said his Powerball present took the No. 1 ranking because it was a “once in a lifetime present.”

He became the top prize winner in North Carolina in the drawing while two others won a $50,000 prize. In all, 19,667 North Carolina lottery players got a Powerball present, ranging in value from $4 to Cox’s $100,000.

His good luck started Christmas Day when he stopped at the Vanceboro Food Mart on N.C. 43 in Vanceboro and bought a Quick Pick ticket.

He said he discovered his present the next morning when he checked his Powerball numbers on the lottery’s smartphone app.

“Like the birth of a new day,” Cox said.

He claimed the prize Friday at the lottery headquarters.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,751. He said he planned to use the money to help his four children and may take a trip to Times Square for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Cox’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The ticket beat odds of one in 913,129. Since no one won the Christmas Day jackpot, it now stands at $200 million, or $134.3 million as cash, in Saturday’s jackpot.

Two other players had the same luck as Cox and their $2 tickets won a $50,000 prize. One ticket was sold at the Gas & Go on Carowinds Boulevard in Charlotte and the other at Speedway on N.C. 24 in Newport in Carteret County.

