NC veterans, town leaders recall Pearl Harbor attack 79 years later

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Veterans gathered on the steps of Lenoir County Courthouse early Monday morning to remember what happened on that morning decades ago — Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor that launched America’s involvement in World War II.

“We have to understand that what happened at Pearl Harbor 79 years ago today on a beautiful sunny morning, changed the history of America forever, that we understood that freedom is important, that our forefathers who died for that freedom is worth defending. “ Rep. Greg Murphy, (R-NC) 3rd District

A number of local leaders were on hand to pay their respects.

“So this is why we get to be the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave, because of those brave men and women that were sacrificed on Pearl Harbor” Mayor Don Hardy, Kinston

It’s not just a memorial to those who lost their lives that day, but a tribute to those who survived.

“Unfortunately Lenoir County lost its last surviving Pearl Harbor survivor, JL Wilson, 101 years old,” said Tab Brown, a VFW officer.

“If you don’t learn from history, you’re doomed to repeat it,” veteran Jack Hibbs said.

They say it’s also why it’s important for everyone to keep these men and women in mind.

We enjoy the freedoms today because of the sacrifices made by our ancestors. And it’s not just a Pearl Harbor memorial service, but all of the efforts made by our ancestors. Joseph Braxton, Veteran

There’s a memorial in front of the Lenoir County courthouse, paying tribute to the people who served in World Wars I and II. But, there are many people in North Carolina who are living memorials, of times and places that the average American cannot imagine but must not forget.

