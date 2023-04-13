WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a road rage incident after a woman says someone shot at her as she drove on US 52.

“One shot would have been an attention getter, six this person is trying to hurt you,” said the driver.

She shook as she spoke with FOX 8 about the terror she faced on the road. She counted the six bullet holes and showed how they tore through the back right side of her car.

Tiny shards of glass cover the back seat from the shot that went through the windshield.

She spoke to WGHP anonymously, afraid who did this could learn her identity.

One shot of the six scared her the most.

“The back passenger window coming through because it hit the headrest, and it looks like it ricocheted to the headrest directly behind my head so that one scares me to death, I was inches away from getting hit,” she said.

This all started early Monday morning when she was on the way home from a friend’s house. She was heading north on US 52 when she noticed a slow-moving tractor-trailer. She got over and accidentally cut off a white crossover-type vehicle.

She said the vehicle sped in front of her and slammed on its brakes. The windows of the car were tinted black.

She said she wasn’t able to see the driver or get a look at the plates. It stayed close to her until the Germanton exit when she heard the first shot.

“You hear the tink against the car, it’s hard to know if they’re throwing something at you or just what was happening, it wasn’t until the glass broke you realize he’s shooting, it’s pop, pop, pop and then glass,” she said.

She pulled over at the University Parkway exit and called 911.

Now, she worries each time she gets in the car if she’ll see the driver again.

“I don’t think they’re ever going to find them but this is excessive I would say this is almost attempted murder, this is beyond the aggressive driver,” she said.

This is the second time this year FOX 8 has reported on road rage in Winston-Salem involving a shooting.

Detectives did not have any updates on the most recent case.

They did share that if you find yourself in a situation with an aggressive driver you should pull back, and take in as much information on the car as you can such as the car’s make, model and the direction they’re traveling.