NC victim shares story after suspect in her case was released on electronic monitoring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Teresa Deal-Hunt was invited to speak at Thursday’s Bridge the Difference event, hosted each month by CMPD.

This month’s conversation is on violence in the Charlotte community. Chief Putney and District Attorney Spencer Merriweather are expected to speak on the increasing violence and repeat offenders.

It’s an issue that is very personal for Hunt as she was a victim of a repeat offender in December of 2018.

“He’s coming in there to hurt me or harm me or scare me,” said Hunt.

She said on Dec. 26, 2018, a masked man tried to break into her work place and at the time it felt personal, especially as her place of work doesn’t handle cash.

Later she found out from detectives that the man accused of the attempted break-in was allegedly Adam Mercado. Hunt said he was targeting her after she evicted his girlfriend from a property. They were due in court the very next week.

“If it hadn’t been for God protecting me I wouldn’t be here, I really think he would have took it to that level,” Hunt said.

He was arrested that same day but this wasn’t the first time Mercado was in trouble with the law.

“I was originally going to get restraining order and they said he would never get out, and that was the police. Because they believed with his record he wouldn’t get out. And then he got out,” she said.

While awaiting trial on a felony gun charge, he was released on a electronic ankle monitoring bracelet, which he eventually cut off.

“They said ‘be careful, be on the lookout. He cut his bracelet off.’ For two and a half months I felt like I was in jail.”

Mercado was arrested again in June during a traffic stop. Police said he’s faced nearly 50 criminal charges in North Carolina in the last four years.

Now Hunt is speaking at CMPD’s Bridge the Difference event on violence, asking for victims voices to be heard before electronic monitoring devices are given.

“There should be more contact with the victims,” she said. “I should have had the opportunity to go speak before this decision was made. I was never given that opportunity.”

Along with Hunt other victims of repeat offenders and violent crimes are supposed to be in attendance at the event. According to the website, the goals of Thursday’s meeting are to learn more about how the criminal justice system works and brainstorm ways the community can play a part in impacting and reducing violent crime.

