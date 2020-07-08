NC vineyard pairs fine wine with one of the Southeast’s largest herd of llamas

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX46) — Take a unique trip in the Piedmont where you can drink wine while watching one of the largest llama herds in the Southeast.
Divine Llama Vineyards is in East Bend in Yadkin County.
Ninety llamas live there and guests are welcome to visit with them while sipping a glass on wine made from grapes grown on the vines nearby.
Shannon Smith gives us a look.
