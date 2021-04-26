NC volunteer fire department captain dies while driving home after shift

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad announced the passing of one of their own on Monday.

The department said Capt. Ronald McGarvey passed away suddenly around 8:09 a.m. Monday, April 26. McGarvey suffered a fatal medical emergency after the end of his shift while heading home, the volunteer fire department explained.

A Union County deputy initiated care while crews from Waxhaw Fire Department responded to McGarvey to render aid.

Despite their best efforts, crews were unable to revive McGarvey.

Officials sare considering Capt. McGarvey’s death a ‘Line of Duty Death’ in accordance with the Hometown Heroes Survivors Benefits Act and the Dale Long PSOB Improvements Act of 2012.