RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Second primaries in North Carolina tend to have dismal voter turnout. The bar this go around wasn’t particularly high, but voters surprised the skeptics with 11.72 percent turnout in Cumberland County, where the Fayetteville mayoral race was on the ballot.

In Wake County, where the democratic sheriff’s race primary was decided, turnout was 5.9%.

“This is wonderful actually,” said Gary Sims, Director of the Wake County Board of Elections. “Because you know it’s always disappointing whenever you go through everything, your trying to help people get out and vote and do everything you can to make it easy for everybody, then you have lower than expected turnout so whenever you have higher than expected turnout it’s always going positive for us working in elections.”

According to the Wake County Board of Elections, the second primary cost around one million dollars, which based on turnout, is $26.44 per vote. With only one major race, Sims said there was some confusion to overcome.

“One of the things that was most common that we heard was what are we voting for, why are we having this, just not understanding what is involved,” he said.

While Tuesday’s turnout is nothing compared to the first primary—19.74 percent—Sims said Tuesday’s numbers indicate that polling places will be very busy in November.

At that time, voters will decide: who the Wake County sheriff will be, the winner of the tightest congressional race in the state (the 13th district), the Raleigh mayor and the highly contested and coveted open U.S. Senate seat.

“We are hearing huge interest in people turning out. We know we have some very hot contests that are going to be on the ballot this November,” Sims said.