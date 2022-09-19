RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is an effort that’s been going on for a decade. Health care advocates say it’s a decade that has taken an unfair and avoidable toll.

“People have died, people are suffering unnecessarily, people are facing financial ruin because of getting sick. That is happening across North Carolina and has happened across North Carolina for a very long time now and it doesn’t have to be that way” said Rebecca Cerese, a health policy advocate with the North Carolina Justice Center.

North Carolina is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid as part of a program where the federal government pays for 90 percent of the cost.

There is an upfront incentive of $1.5 billion. It would bring coverage to an additional 600,000 North Carolinians.

“There’s a reason that 38 other states have already expanded Medicaid and they’re getting better health outcomes than we are. It’s because Medicaid expansion is a good deal, not just health-wise but also financial-wise for North Carolina” said Cerese.

Many voters agree. A CBS 17/Emerson College poll found 57 percent of likely North Carolina voters support Medicaid expansion while 18 percent don’t, and 26 percent have no opinion.

Earlier this year the North Carolina state senate passed one version of a bill that would expand Medicaid. The state house has not done so. But the Republican leaders of both chambers agree it has to happen.

“Even a year ago if you told me that I would be like you’re crazy but look that’s where we are now. At least on paper and in the public record they have said they support expanding Medicaid. I hope that our legislators actually listen to the public opinion polls and listen to the research and finally do the right thing and expand Medicaid” said Cerese.