CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A Charlotte Walmart was evacuated after police received a call for service Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police say they responded to the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard for an assault with a deadly weapon.

No one was struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police said they have detained a person of interest.

This is an active investigation and with any information, you can submit an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppers.