NC Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Weaverville Police officers responded Tuesday evening to a bomb threat at a Walmart.

Police said in a Facebook post that the store was safely evacuated.

Officers asked for everyone to avoid the area until they know it is safe.

Officials said the store at 25 Northridge Commons Parkway was evacuated just after 7 p.m.

Officers brought in bomb-detecting dogs and searched Walmart.

Authorities lifted the store’s lockdown around 9:45 p.m.

