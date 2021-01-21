NC wasting some COVID doses, Dr. Cohen says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — North Carolina is seeing a small amount of coronavirus vaccines wasted, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Cohen said at a news conference Thursday that the Department of Transportation will offer free rides to vaccination clinics for people who need transportation.

People 65 years or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated. State health officials say more than 573,000 vaccines have been distributed thus far.

Cohen wants the existing supply of first doses to dwindle.

She said that would demonstrate that the state is more efficiently utilizing its resources.