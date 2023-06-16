NORTH CAROLINA (WNCN) — The United States Postal Service unveiled its newest collection of Waterfall Forever stamps, featuring one in North Carolina.
The 12 new Waterfall Forever stamps were released in a ceremony at the Canyon Visitor Education Center in Yellowstone National Park.
“The Postal Service is proud to celebrate the natural world through our stamps, and these gorgeous new stamps will bring the beauty of these waterfalls to millions of people who will see them on the cards and letters they receive in their mailboxes,” said Michael J. Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service.
The Upper Falls at the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the stamps featured in the collection. The waterfall is a small hike from the parkway.
The 60-foot waterfall descends the steep rock face, sending out sprays to many types of ferns and wildflowers.