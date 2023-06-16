NORTH CAROLINA (WNCN) — The United States Postal Service unveiled its newest collection of Waterfall Forever stamps, featuring one in North Carolina.

The 12 new Waterfall Forever stamps were released in a ceremony at the Canyon Visitor Education Center in Yellowstone National Park.

“The Postal Service is proud to celebrate the natural world through our stamps, and these gorgeous new stamps will bring the beauty of these waterfalls to millions of people who will see them on the cards and letters they receive in their mailboxes,” said Michael J. Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service.

First row: Deer Creek Falls, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ, photo by Sandra Woods; Nevada Fall, Yosemite National Park, CA, photo by Quang-Tuan Luong; Harrison Wright Falls, Ricketts Glen State Park, PA; and the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River, Yellowstone National Park, WY, photos by Kenneth Keifer.

Second row: Waimoku Falls, Haleakalā National Park, HI, photo by Quang-Tuan Luong; Stewart Falls, Mount Timpanogos Wilderness, UT, photo by Nicole Nugent; Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls State Park, NY, photo by John Cancalosi; and Dark Hollow Falls, Shenandoah National Park, VA, photo by Quang-Tuan Luong.

Third row: Grotto Falls, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN, photo by Joe Miller; Sunbeam Falls, Mount Rainier National Park, WA, photo by Kevin Schafer; LaSalle Canyon Waterfall, Starved Rock State Park, Oglesby, IL, photo by David B. Vernon; and Upper Falls, Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, photo by Tim Fitzharris.

The Upper Falls at the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the stamps featured in the collection. The waterfall is a small hike from the parkway.

The 60-foot waterfall descends the steep rock face, sending out sprays to many types of ferns and wildflowers.