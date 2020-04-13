NC wife dies, husband injured when tree falls on home

SOUTHMONT, N.C. (WGHP/AP) — The person killed during a tornado warning in Davidson County Monday morning has been identified by family members as Beverly Long, 61.

Beverly Long and Maurice Long in a photo from family for WGHP

She passed away when she was struck by a tree that fell on her trailer, splitting the structure into two pieces around 6 a.m.

The Longs lived at 13185 Linwood Southmount Road in Davidson County.

Long’s husband Maurice, 62, is at the hospital with cracked ribs and a fractured wrists.

Thousands of people are without power across the area.

Damage is reported throughout the Piedmont Triad but especially Alamance and Davidson counties. Alamance officials are warning residents to stay away from this area.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of snapped trees and high winds in the area.

Multiple tornado and thunderstorm warnings were in effect for the central part of North Carolina Monday morning.No other deaths were immediately reported statewide.

