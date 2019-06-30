NC wildfire burns up to 100 acres, could take a week to extinguish

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — It could take up to a week before a large wildfire in Duplin County is fully extinguished, officials said.

The fire, which has already burned up to 100 acres, is partially contained, but the area is still unsafe, said Duplin County Fire Marshal Matt Barwick.

A firefighter working at the scene was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion Saturday.

The wildfire in Duplin County on Saturday. Photo from Duplin County Fire News.

Some other firefighters were also treated on the scene.

Barwick said he is concerned the fire could spread because of a lack of rain and possible winds.

The wildfire is near Pasture Branch Road in the Greenevers area.

North Carolina Forestry Service plows and a spotter plane are working with firefighters from multiple agencies.

Witnesses say there are several swine and poultry farms in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Barwick says the firefighter who was sent to the hospital is now resting at home with non-life-threatening injuries.

