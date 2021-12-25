NC wildfire near Grandfather Mountain grows to 80 acres as crews deploy to protect homes on Christmas Day

LINVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An uncontained North Carolina wildfire near Grandfather Mountain grew about 80 acres in just a day, officials said Christmas Day.

The Lost Cove wildfire was discovered around 9:40 a.m. Friday when it was about 2 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

By Saturday afternoon, the fire was not contained and had grown to at least 80 acres, the Forest Service said.

The fire, which is in the Pisgah National Forest, is about a mile from the base of Grandfather Mountain.

Christmas Day the wildfire was burning on the side of Grandmother Mountain, which is just east of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roseboro.

Photo by Linville Fire Dept.

The fire can be seen over a ridge near this home. Photo by Andy Yoder.

Photo by Linville Fire Dept.

Photo by Andy Yoder.

Photo by Andy Yoder.

Photo by Andy Yoder.

Grandmother Mountain is the site of the WUNE-TV transmitter and near the Grandfather Mountain overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Overnight, Linville Fire Department said that they were positioned near homes that were possibly threatened by the wildfire. Other volunteer fire departments also were deployed to protect homes in the area.

“The fire has spread overnight, but as of this morning it was not immediately threatening any homes, which is our primary concern,” Linville fire officials said. “We are continuing to monitor the increasing winds and the fire’s condition.”

The fire began in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area, which is near Roseboro. Christmas Eve, the fire moved over a ridge and expanded.

Avery County 911 officials said that planes and helicopters would be drawing water from a nearby lake for use on the wildfire.

Fire agencies helping Linville Fire Department include Banner Elk, Crossnore, Green Valley, Newland and the U.S. Forest Service.