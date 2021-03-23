NC Wildlife Commission urges public to leave bear cubs alone for their safety

RALEGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public to contact them if they suspect they’ve encountered an orphaned bear cub.

Black bears become more active in the spring after emerging from their winter dens, usually in the western and eastern parts of the state, NWRC said. This includes female bears and their cubs born over the winter. They often leave the den together to explore their surroundings.

Cubs will occasionally get separated from their mothers. But wildlife biologists said that if you see a bear cub alone, it is rarely because it’s been abandoned. Often the mother bear is nearby foraging for food and will return in a few hours, or earlier.

“Luckily, these cubs have the help of the Commission and licensed bear rehabilitators. The rehabilitators know the treatments and specialized food needed,” stated black bear and furbearer biologist Colleen Olfenbuttel. “It’s imperative for the public to remember to never feed a bear. This will cause them to become habituated to people, making it more challenging for successful rehabilitation back into the wild.”

If you stay in the area or attempt to catch the cub, you could accidentally separate it from its mother and possibly injure the cub.

To avoid hurting yourself or the cub, NWRC recommends you do the following:

Do not handle it.

Do not attempt to catch it.

Do not remove it.

Do not feed it.

Do take note of your location and call the NC Wildlife Helpline (866-318-2401). If after hours or on weekends, call your district wildlife biologist to report it.

Food is not often the first thing that that cubs need. NWRC said cubs require a very specialized diet and animal formulas purchased from the store, or other foods (pet food, fruit), can compromise their health.

The Wildlife Commission said it has been rehabilitating and releasing orphaned black bear cubs since 1976 to assure these cubs have the best chance of success once they are returned to the wild.

To learn more about the agency’s black bear cub rehabilitation program, click here.