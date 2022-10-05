RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get your cameras ready! The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced its 2022-2023 photo competition.

This is the 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition, and it’s open to all amateur and professional photographers.

But there is a requirement if you’re entering the adult competition: you must currently subscribe to the magazine. Photographers 17 and under are not required to have a subscription, officials said.

The competition has multiple categories:

Animal Behavior

Birds

Invertebrates

Mammals

Outdoor Recreation

Reptiles and Amphibians

Wild Landscapes

Wild Plants and Fungi

Youth Photographer, 13-17: Any of the above subjects, shot by children ages 13-17.

Youth Photographer, 12 and under: Any of the above subjects, shot by children 12 and younger.

Officials said those entering may “submit a maximum of two photos per category.”

And there are some rules other rules to be aware of as well.

Officials said you can submit photographs of captive animals as long as they are native to North Carolina, but photos of “of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted.”

And photos of pets or domestic animals are only accepted if the animals are taking part in an outdoor activity with their humans, officials shared.

Officials said the grand prize winner’s photo will be “published on the cover of the July/August 2023 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina,” and the winner will also receive $200.

For more information on the contest, click here.