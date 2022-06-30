RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is announcing another way nature lovers can have fun for free this Fourth of July.

The agency is allowing anglers and would-be anglers of all ages to go fishing for free in any public body of water.

They say no license is needed to fish this July 4.

Normally, any North Carolinian 16 years or older would need to buy a license to fish.

The rule applies for inland, joint or coastal waters, all of which are different licenses.

N.C. Wildlife says this rule is part of their effort to preserve fishing for future generations.

The agency says they use funds from the license sales to provide services.

People can get North Carolina’s Coastal Recreational Fishing License from the Division of Marine Fisheries.

They offer them on a 10-day, annual or lifetime basis, or combined with a variety of hunting and inland fishing licenses issued by the Wildlife Resources Commission.

Click here to find out which license is best for you.

Prices vary for different types of licenses, age groups, residential status, veteran status, and whether the person getting the license has a disability.

People who receive Medicaid, Food Stamps, or Work First Family Assistance can always fish for free by contacting their county’s Department of Social Services and getting a license waiver.