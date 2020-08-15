NC woman, 2 teens found with AR-15, charged with safecracking in ATM incident, police say

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) – Police say a woman and two juveniles tried to break into an ATM at the BB&T bank in Fairmont.

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to an alarm at the BB&T bank on Thompson Street shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

When the first officer arrived, he noticed the front of the ATM open and a vehicle parked behind it. The officer found the woman and two juveniles inside the vehicle and detained all three.

Police also found tools in the vehicle that had been used to break into the ATM, along with paperwork that had been removed from the inside of the ATM, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards.

The would-be thieves had not been able to access the location where the money is kept inside of the ATM, police said.

Officers also found an AR-15 rifle inside the vehicle, according to the report.

The suspects were identified as Zion Ray, 28, of Fairmont, along with two male juveniles ages 16 and 17. The juveniles had left home during the night while their parents and/or guardian were at work, Edwards said.

The juveniles were turned over to the custody of their parents and the female was incarcerated in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Juvenile Petitions will be obtained for the two juveniles.

Charges for all individuals are as follows: safe cracking, conspiracy to commit safe cracking, and possession of burglary tools.

