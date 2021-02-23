NC woman accused of abducting 2 children

GRAHAM, N.C. — A woman is facing charges in connection with a child abduction cause, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Zamora Smith, of Graham, is charged with abduction of a child, felonious restraint, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a report about a missing child.

As investigators began their investigation, they learned that the child had been abducted by their biological mother who does not have legal rights to the child.

Investigators also found that a second child had been taken without the consent of that child’s parent.

Both children were taken in Guilford County, the sheriff’s office said.

By 5 p.m. Monday, deputies located one of the children at their residence after the suspect had dropped the child off. A short time later, the suspect dropped off the other child who was then found safe.

A deputy spotted and stopped Smith’s car, where she was placed under arrest. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Smith was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $7,500 secured bond.