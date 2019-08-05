NC woman accused of abducting child last month also charged in assault that left man paralyzed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A woman who is accused of abducting her child from a Bladen County daycare last month also has been charged in an assault that left a Chadbourn man paralyzed.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Juanita Askew has been charged with common law robbery, felony larceny, first-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault by strangulation in connection to the beating of Jerry Williams Sr. on July 8.

According to the News Reporter, Williams was driving on Joe Brown Highway when his vehicle was reportedly blocked off. Askew and a yet-to-be-identified man then allegedly dragged Williams into a field and assaulted him.

Williams, whose vehicle was then stolen, was paralyzed in the assault and was left in the field until he was found by a good Samaritan, officials said.

On July 15, Askew allegedly took her 4-month-old daughter, Lonnisha Renee Askew, from Little Hands Daycare near Bladenboro. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office described Askew as a non-custodial parent who went to the daycare, grabbed the child and fled.

Askew, 22, of Whiteville, was taken into custody at a Greyhound bus stop in Lumberton the following day.

When she was arrested, she was found to be in possession of a car key and license plate belonging to Williams, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

