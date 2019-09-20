NC woman accused of cutting off husband’s penis due back in court Friday

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) A woman charged with castrating her husband will return to Carteret County District Court on Friday.



Victoria T. Frabutt, 56, of Newport, faces felony charges of malicious maiming and kidnapping.



She is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.



The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that earlier in September, Frabutt had tied up her husband, James Frabutt, 61, or otherwise restrained him, and then maimed him by cutting off his penis.

At the scene, deputies recovered the man’s penis, put it on ice, and took the man to Vidant Medical Center, where he is still being treated.



In Frabutt’s first court appearance last week, District Court Judge Dave McFadyen increased her bond from $100,000 to $500,000 and added conditions that she:

Not leave the state pending trial of her case

Not possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons of any kind

Have no contact with the victim of any kind

Not go to the victim’s residence or any place where he is receiving care, pending trial

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now