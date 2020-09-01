NC woman accused of murder after man dies in motel stabbing

Taylor J. Temple in a photo from WGHP

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman faces a murder charge after a man was killed in a stabbing in High Point, according to police.

At 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Hotel NC, located at 2000 Brentwood St., regarding a person who needed medical treatment.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Aljerod O. Myers, of High Point, with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for surgery and treatment. He died on Monday.

Taylor J. Temple, 25, of Greensboro, was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries.

After Myers’ death, Temple’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

