HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman faces a murder charge after a man was killed in a stabbing in High Point, according to police.
At 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Hotel NC, located at 2000 Brentwood St., regarding a person who needed medical treatment.
When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Aljerod O. Myers, of High Point, with a stab wound.
The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for surgery and treatment. He died on Monday.
Taylor J. Temple, 25, of Greensboro, was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries.
After Myers’ death, Temple’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Georgia authorities arrest police officer on sodomy, assault charges
- NC woman accused of murder after man dies in motel stabbing
- Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’
- Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, NewsNation team ring NASDAQ closing bell
- Tracking the Tropics: Remembering Hurricane Katrina & how satellites help hurricane forecasting