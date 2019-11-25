NC woman accused of pretending to be an attorney in civil court

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Reidsville woman was arrested for allegedly pretending to be an attorney, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Saunders Powell, 57, of Reidsville, agreed to be the attorney for someone she knew in a court case over a civil issue, deputies say.

The defendant reportedly never knew that Powell wasn’t and has never been a licensed attorney.

Nevertheless, deputies say Powell presented herself as a licensed attorney in court to multiple judges and the opposing counsel on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

Powell was charged with two counts of practicing law without a license and arrested.

She was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now