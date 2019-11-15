NC woman accused of taking diaper-wearing baby on 1-mile walk in 26-degree weather

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest warrant accuses a woman of taking a baby — wearing only a diaper and a blanket — on a one-mile walk in 26-degree weather in Gastonia.

According to the arrest warrant from the Gastonia Police Department, 20-year-old Marquilia Womack was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Womack is accused of walking with a 1-year-old baby for about a mile in 26-degree weather. The arrest warrant states that the baby was only wearing a diaper and was wrapped in a small blanket.

The arrest warrant states that when law enforcement found Womack and the baby, the baby was shivering profusely.

According to jail records, Womack was arrested early Thursday morning and booked into Gaston County Jail under a $3,000 bond. She has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

