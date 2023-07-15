GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham woman accused of raising money for her father’s medical expenses and keeping the money for herself is now facing charges, according to the Graham Police Department.
Graham police say Brandi Michelle Baxter, 43, created a GoFundMe to raise money to cover surgery-related costs for her father.
On May 3, the alleged fraud was reported to police, and investigators began digging into the case. Police said they believe Baxter raised $7,000 and instead of putting that money towards her father’s medical bills, she kept the funds for herself.
Officers served Baxter with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses on Wednesday in Orange County and, after additional investigation, served a fourth count on Thursday.
She was placed under Alamance County Detention Center custody and received a $2,500 secured bond.
GoFundMe released a statement in response to Baxter’s arrest, emphasizing that she has been banned and her GoFundMe fundraiser removed from the website. GoFundMe sent the money directly to Baxter’s father to cover his medical expenses.
“GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and we cooperate with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing. We have removed this fundraiser and banned the organizer from using the platform for any future fundraisers. After learning of this incident, GoFundMe delivered funds directly to the intended beneficiary to honor the donations that had been made for his medical expenses. In the very rare case that funds are misused, our donors and beneficiaries are fully protected by GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee.”
Here is additional information to share with your viewers about our processes to keep the platform safe and tips for donating safely online:
Protecting the GoFundMe Community:
- At GoFundMe, being a safe and trusted place to give and receive help is our top priority.
- We have a team of experts working around the clock to review fundraisers and prevent misuse.
- This process includes both a human review from our world-class Trust & Safety experts as well as technical tools designed to catch misuse.
- Anyone can report a fundraiser at any time if they have unanswered questions or concerns.
- When suspicious activity is flagged — whether through our tools, our community, or simply because a fundraiser starts gaining momentum — our dedicated experts will immediately investigate to verify its legitimacy. We have zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform.
- We protect donations through GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee.
Tips for donating safely online:
- Review the fundraiser page: does the fundraiser have a clear title, image, and story?
- Understand the use of funds: What is the purpose of the fundraiser and is the organizer transparent about how funds will be used?
- Check the organizer or beneficiary connection: How is the organizer or beneficiary connected to the fundraiser?
- Look at the comments and donations: Are direct family, friends or community members making donations and leaving supportive comments?
- Anyone can report a fundraiser: if you see something that doesn’t seem right, donors are empowered to use two features that appear on every GoFundMe: a contact button for the organizer (the person who started the fundraiser), and a ‘Report’ button. If you have any questions about the fundraiser, you can easily reach the organizer and ask them directly. In addition, clicking the ‘Report’ will flag it for our Trust & Safety team to look into it.