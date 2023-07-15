GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham woman accused of raising money for her father’s medical expenses and keeping the money for herself is now facing charges, according to the Graham Police Department.

Graham police say Brandi Michelle Baxter, 43, created a GoFundMe to raise money to cover surgery-related costs for her father.

On May 3, the alleged fraud was reported to police, and investigators began digging into the case. Police said they believe Baxter raised $7,000 and instead of putting that money towards her father’s medical bills, she kept the funds for herself.

Officers served Baxter with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses on Wednesday in Orange County and, after additional investigation, served a fourth count on Thursday.

She was placed under Alamance County Detention Center custody and received a $2,500 secured bond.

GoFundMe released a statement in response to Baxter’s arrest, emphasizing that she has been banned and her GoFundMe fundraiser removed from the website. GoFundMe sent the money directly to Baxter’s father to cover his medical expenses.