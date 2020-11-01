Alert issued after NC woman along with 2 girls reported missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman was reported missing along with two little girls in an alert issued late Saturday night.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Amanda Ann Bray.

Bray, 31, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen in South Mills, according to the alert.

Bray has two girls with her, ages 7 and 3, the alert said.

Officials said she is believed to be driving a 2003 black Honda Element with the NC license plate RAH-9740.

The alert, which was initiated by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, said she might be headed to the Hampton Roads, Virginia area.

Anyone with information about Amanda Ann Bray should call Deputy L.T. Marcum at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 252-331-1500.