SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested on murder charges after a man died of an overdose in Surry County, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Wayne Mosley, 50, and Laken Nichole Mabe, 34, both of Mount Airy, were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Franklin Collins III, 34, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

On Oct. 31, deputies responded to a report of an unattended death at a home in the 100 block of Bobs Way in Ararat, which is about four miles south of Mount Airy.

At the scene, investigators found Collins dead of a drug overdose.

Detective Donald Blizard began investigating the case and traced the drugs Collins used to Mosley and Mabe, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Mosley, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges, recieved a $300,000 secured bond.

Mabe received a $200,000 secured bond.