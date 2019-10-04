NC woman arrested after 3 kids left in hot car at courthouse

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville woman was arrested after she left three kids in a hot car while she was in the Rockingham County Courthouse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tiffany Rae Nimmons, 31, of Reidsville, was arrested on three counts of misdemeanor child abuse on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Nimmons left the three children, all under the age of 16, in a running car in the courthouse parking lot.

She was inside for about five to 10 minutes, and the temperature in the car reached about 92 degrees.

Nimmons received a $5,000 secured bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now