Tatyana Zyterria Green has been arrested and charged for a Wilmington drive-by shooting from Sunday (Wilmington Police Department on Facebook).

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wilmington Police Department was responding on foot to a shooting call early Sunday morning when officers ran by a woman who was shot in a drive-by.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday officers were on foot downtown when they said they heard gunshots in the area of Princess and Water streets. As they headed in that direction they said they ran by a woman on a curb who had been shot by another woman driving by.

Officers began giving first aid to the 21-year-old woman, they said on Facebook, before going to a nearby hospital.

Police also said on Facebook a second shooting victim showed up at the hospital after being driven by a personal vehicle.

Neither woman was identified by Wilmington police at this time, but both were confirmed to be suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Furthermore, a witness helped one of the victims tell police information on the drive-by shooting suspect, who then worked with Wilmington’s real-time crime center, to identify said suspect.

This led to a felony traffic stop in the 500 block of N. 30th Street.

Tatyana Zyterria Green, 21, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, shooting from a vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Green is being held without bond at the New Hanover County Detention Facility in Castle Hayne.