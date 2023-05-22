LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in North Carolina said Monday afternoon they arrested a woman who killed her boyfriend in a hit-and-run last year.

The incident was reported on June 25, 2022, as a person who was hit by a car, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Bee Gee Road just after the suspect hit Montrea N. Howell, 42, of Lumberton, deputies said.

Howell died from his injuries. The suspect fled the scene before the trooper arrived.

Brandy McKee, 25, of Lumberton was arrested Monday, the news release said.

She was charged with second-degree murder in Howell’s death.

“Howell and McKee were dating at the time of his death,” deputies said in the news release.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.