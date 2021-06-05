NC woman arrested after stealing sheriff’s SUV, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Julian woman was arrested on Thursday and is accused of stealing Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’ unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, the County-owned 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe issued to Sheriff Danny Rogers as his work vehicle was stolen from the sheriff’s office parking lot at 400 W. Washington Street in Greensboro.

Recently, both official and personal vehicles of sheriff’s office employees have been targeted while parked at the sheriff’s office during working hours.

In this case, Sheriff Rogers’ Tahoe was allegedly stolen by Jessica Gay Parks, 32, of Julian.

Parks was booked into the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro at 11:01 a.m. on Thursday by Greensboro police officers on the following unrelated criminal charges:

obstructing a public officer by providing a false name

felony breaking and/or entering

felony larceny after breaking and/or entering

The felony criminal charges pursued by the Greensboro Police Department stemmed from a separate incident that happened on May 12 where Parks allegedly stole property belonging to a local business.

Following her booking into the jail on Thursday morning, Parks was processed at the Greensboro Detention Center and appeared before a magistrate who authorized her release on a written promise to appear and without the need to post a monetary bail bond.

Parks was then released from the jail at around 1:18 p.m.

After her release, she walked from the jail to the nearby sheriff’s office headquarters. Video recordings show her walking into the sheriff’s office parking lot and trying unsuccessfully

to get inside several parked vehicles, including the chief deputy’s County-owned SUV and the

personal vehicle of at least one of the sheriff’s civilian employees.

Around 1:58 p.m., Parks then walked up to Sheriff Rogers’ parked Chevrolet Tahoe. No one was in the locked Tahoe, and it wasn’t running.

There were no guns inside. Deputies are currently not sure how Parks opened the SUV, but it appears that a spare set of electronic car keys inside the Tahoe may have caused the doors to unlock when Parks pulled on one of the handles.

She remained alone inside the sheriff’s SUV, rummaging through its contents, until

about 4:42 p.m. when she started the engine with the set of spare keys she found inside. She then drove the Tahoe out of the parking lot and turned left onto West Washington Street.

Sheriff Rogers, who was in a meeting with several members of his command staff for most

of Thursday afternoon, noticed the Tahoe was missing about ten to fifteen minutes after

it was stolen.

Deputies and officers used a GPS device, found the Tahoe recovered it less than one hour after it was stolen. at a gas station on the 3200 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

Parks was still in the SUV when it was found at the gas station, and she was arrested and charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny of personal property and resisting arrest.

She is in Greensboro Detention Center awaiting trial under a $10,000 secured bond.

No one was injured, and the Tahoe wasn’t damaged.