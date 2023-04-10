KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge after police there said an argument led to her stabbing a man.

Shirley Cannon, 54, was arrested last Saturday after police responded to a report of someone stabbed near the 15 building of Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found Michael Bostic, 60, with a large stab wound to his abdomen.

Investigators determined Bostic and Cannon got into an argument and Cannon stabbed Bostic. Cannon was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond pending court proceedings.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other incidents is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.