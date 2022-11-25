GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband.

Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane in Greenville early Friday. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

Officers were called to Kenwood Lane just after midnight for a report of a shooting. They found Travion Williams, 31, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. An investigation revealed the couple was involved in a dispute in the front yard of their home. At some point, police said Anderson shot her husband.

The investigation is ongoing.