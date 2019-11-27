NC woman asking for cards for beloved Chick-fil-A worker dealing with health problems

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A local mom wants to spread some holiday cheer to a man she knows as Mr. Jerry.

She’s not asking for anything fancy — just Christmas cards.

Meagan Edwards posted on Facebook about her recent visit to Chick-fil-A in Burlington.

She said Mr. Jerry is nice to every customer, asking them how they are and getting to know them.

During her last visit, he even sang happy birthday to her daughter.

They talked for a few minutes and Mr. Jerry told Edwards about his health problems.

Now, this mom is on a mission to let him know the community cares.

“This sounds crazy but I hope the mail person has to carry in boxes of cards with well-wishes for that man. It would be amazing,” Edwards said.

If you want to send a card, the address is:

Mr. Jerry

1477 University Drive

Burlington, North Carolina 27215

Edwards said when she asked him why he is still working, he said, “I love what I do here and I’d rather be with people.”