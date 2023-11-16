STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Statesville man has been charged with first-degree murder after brutally assaulting and strangling his wife to death, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday around 2:30 a.m., deputies were called to the emergency room at Iredell Memorial Hospital for a 68-year-old woman who had been attacked.

As deputies got to the hospital, they learned the woman, Rebecca Tyson, had been brought to the ER unresponsive by her husband, Clarence Tyson. Lifesaving efforts were attempted by medical staff at the hospital, but Rebecca was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies spoke with Clarence Tyson and it was discovered a fight had taken place at their home. Law enforcement went to their home located along West Iredell Circle in Statesville to secure the home as a crime scene. Evidence was collected that showed Clarence brutally assaulted his wife at their home, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, an autopsy conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office showed Rebecca Tyson’s cause of death was strangulation. Rebecca also had other severe injuries which included several broken bones, and severe bruising, authorities said.

Clarence Tyson has a criminal history and has been charged with felony larceny by an employee, assault on a female, and driving while impaired. He is currently being held without bond.