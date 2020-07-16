ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX46 CHARLOTTE) – An Asheville woman who went viral after being caught on video screaming racial slurs at a group in downtown was struck and killed by a fire truck earlier this week, officials say.
Rachel Ruit, 41, was near 800 Patton Ave. on Monday when she was struck by an Asheville Fire Department vehicle. Ruit was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died on Tuesday.
The incident is under investigation.
Ruit recently appeared in a video that went viral online. She was captured screaming profane language at a group of peaceful protesters in downtown Asheville. Ruit was arrested by Asheville police and faced multiple charges including disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Asheville police say they have had multiple issues with Ruit involving hateful acts and verbal harassment in the downtown area.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Few show up for Mississippi county’s sendoff for state flag with Confederate battle emblem
- NC woman caught on camera yelling racial slurs at family gets hit by Asheville fire truck, killed
- ‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
- Wake County Sheriff’s Office investigating after young girl fatally shot at Apex home
- What to know about the rip current danger in NC waters
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now