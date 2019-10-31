NC woman charged, accused of leaving abandoned baby face-down on doormat

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged after a baby was found abandoned early Sunday morning.

Tori Stimpson, 33, is charged with misdemeanor delinquency of a minor, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

Police responded to the 900-block of Benjamin Benson Street at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in reference to an abandoned child.

A family woke up to the sounds of someone banging on their front window and then a baby crying just around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When a woman peeked out to take a look out of her window, she saw a baby boy wet from the rain face-down on her doormat.

The infant was left face down. The man’s wife told WGHP the boy was young enough that he couldn’t lift his head. She then grabbed the baby and slammed the door shut, locking it.

The baby was left with roses and a funeral fan.

Police took the infant to the hospital to be evaluated.

The baby was in “fine physical condition,” Glenn said.

The infant’s exact age has not been released.

Child Protective Services took custody of the child.

