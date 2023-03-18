*The following story contains details that some viewers may find disturbing*

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with animal cruelty after a dog was euthanized as a result of its poor condition, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 8, a concerned citizen contacted the sheriff’s office about a dog being neglected in the backyard of a home.

At the scene, a deputy observed the dog from a nearby home and noticed that it was extremely malnourished with no food, water or shelter while being kept inside a chain link kennel.

Investigators say that the dog was severely emaciated and its ribs, spine and hip bones were prominent due to a lack of muscle and fat.

Further investigation led to the investigating deputy making contact with the dog’s owner. The owner told the deputy that the dog was very aggressive and as a result had not received any veterinary care since 2018.

The dog, whose name was revealed to be Diamond, was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and immediately taken to a local veterinary hospital for evaluation. Due to Diamond’s condition upon arrival and on the recommendation of the veterinarian, Diamond was euthanized within a week of being rescued by the deputy.

The facts of the investigation were presented to the magistrate and as a result, Maquana Trinishe Wiyonda Simmons, 20, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Simmons was taken into custody on Thursday and given a written promise to appear in court on April 20.

The FCSO says its investigation is still ongoing and that any additional information uncovered by further investigation could lead to more charges being presented.

The FCSO has a zero-tolerance stance on animal cruelty. Anyone with information related to

animal cruelty – or any other criminal activity – should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.