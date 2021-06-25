NC woman charged after female inmate found dead at Robeson County Detention Center

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged Friday after an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Robeson County Detention Center, according to deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of 37-year-old Harley Strickland was discovered at about 5:15 a.m. Friday in her cell, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. She was found after officers noticed she did not get out of her bed to get breakfast, the news release said.

She was booked into the jail on Thursday for a failure to appear in court warrant, according to the announcement.

The investigation led to Arriel P. Locklear, 29, of Maxton, being charged with providing drugs to inmates and possession of a controlled substance on a jail/prison premise, according to the sheriff’s office. She was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Deputies said Locklear was previously arrested Thursday at 9:39 p.m. for a failure to appear warrant.

A cause of death for Strickland will be determined after an autopsy is conducted.